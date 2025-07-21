34-Year-Old Man in Camdenton Area Faces Child Sex-Related Charges

A 34-year-old man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail after being accused of child sex-related offenses in Camdenton.

Billy Gene Stephens, a Missouri State Park Ranger, is formally charged with second-degree child molestation with a victim under 17-years-old, statutory sodomy, statutory rape, tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He was taken into custody late Saturday night while on duty

Courthouse records allege that the sexual abuse had been ongoing for at least two years and that Stephens made a statement saying he wants to avoid going to prison so he can stay alive.