Suspect Wanted by P&P Arrested in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says one of the four people recently posted online as being wanted by probation and parole has been taken into custody.

Details of the arrest were not released but 40-year-old Franklin Linton had been wanted for failure to appear on three felony charges and one failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

P&P and the sheriff’s office are still asking the public for information on three others…22-year-old Devin Koski, 44-year-old Jessica Norrell and 40-year-old Neil Herbert. They are each wanted for probation violations.