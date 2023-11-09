$4 Million Dollars Earmarked For Sunrise Beach Wastewater System

About $4-million are on the way for expansions to the Village of Sunrise Beach’s wastewater collection system.

That’s according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources which has announced the awarding of the financial assistance to allow for a new wastewater treatment plant to be put in connecting the north and south collection systems.

The project, according to the DNR, will also connect area residents currently using private systems to the central system.

That is then expected to improve the overall operations and maintenance while also improving environmental protection of the surrounding area.

The funding is estimated to save the village nearly $2.4 million in principal and about $547-thousand in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.