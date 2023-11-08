fbpx

Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

 

OBPD Report Five Arrests Over The Past Week

Five people find themselves on the wrong side of Osage Beach police for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 32-year-old from Osage Beach and a 72-year-old from Richland were arrested, respectively, for alleged endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault.

Two others were busted for driving-related offenses and one on a warrant out of Camden County.

Osage Beach police also conducted 49 traffic stops for the week and responded to 16 traffic accidents.

Reporter Mike Anthony