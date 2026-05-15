Mid-Missouri Men Facing Separate Child Sex Related Charges

Two mid-Missouri men have been charged in separate cases by a federal grand jury with child sex-related offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 33-year-old Nathan Robert Kent, of Jefferson City, is charged with three counts of producing child porn, two counts of distributing child porn and one count of possessing child porn.

The office also says that 35-year-old Lance Aaron Larkin, of Boonville, is charged with receipt and possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Both cases were brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood.