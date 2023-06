A 6-year-old boy from Stover is seriously hurt when an apparently mechanical defect caused the brakes on an off-road go kart he was driving to become inoperable sending the go kart off the roadway before going airborn and overturning onto its top.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 5:00 Saturday afternoon in the 33-thousand block of Marina drive.

The unidentified 6-year-old was not wearing a helmet and was flown to University Hospital.