Arnold Man Lucky To Be Alive Following Near-Drowning In Morgan County

A 48-year-old man from Arnold is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning late Saturday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Morgan County.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol’s report says that Todd Faulkner was discovered face down in the water by a bystander.

Personnel from the Rocky Mount Fire and Mid-MO Ambulance districts responded to the scene. Faulkner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with what was described as moderate injuries.

Alcohol is being called a factor in the near drowning.