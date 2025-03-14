64-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Kidnapping and Enticement in Morgan County

A 64-year-old registered sex offender from Versailles finds himself in more trouble after being charged with attempted kidnapping, enticement of a child under the age of 15 and possession of a controlled substance.

The probable cause statement alleges that James Ferrell asked a child outside his residence in Stover if he wanted to come with him. The child ran inside to tell his mother who was able to get a description of Ferrell and a picture of the van he was driving.

Ferrell was stopped a short distance away with rope, blankets, pillows and children’s toys inside the van. A subsequent search of Ferrell’s home also uncovered several cell phones, SD cards, hard drives, handcuffs and more ropes and toys.

Ferrell is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.