Two Arrested After Check-The-Well-Being Call in Morgan County

A check-the-well-being call on two children under the age of 14 comes to an end with the discovery of paraphernalia allegedly used for methamphetamine and the arrests of two people in Morgan County.

A probable cause statement indicates that a male subject identified as 31-year-old Lukas Maxon was asleep on a couch when the sheriff’s office arrived to investigate claiming that he was babysitting the two children for 20-year-old Maycee Ross who, eventually, showed up.

A subsequent search uncovered the paraphernalia while the children were put into the custody of Family Services. Ross and Maxon were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. They are both formally charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of possessing a controlled substance.

They were both being held on $100,000 bonds.