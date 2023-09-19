fbpx

70-Year-Old Accused of Murdering 16-Year-Old in Henry County

A 16-year-old is dead and a 70-year-old taken into custody following a reported fatal shooting late Sunday night in Henry County.

The Clinton Police Department reports that officers responded to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of North Price Lane and, upon arrival, located a juvenile victim from Clinton with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Taken into custody was Thomas Ribby, also from Clinton, who faces a pending first-degree murder charge. Ribby was being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Reporter Mike Anthony