Record Attendance for Bike Fest-2023???

If it seemed like there were a heck of a lot of visitors in the lake area for this year’s Bike Fest, that can be answered with a definite yes…but was it the busiest in the history of the event?

The Convention and Visitor Bureau says there is not a system set up to check on total visitation numbers for the three-county area of Camden, Miller and Morgan. But a “passport system” used for visitors wanting to register in the lake area could give more of a feel to getting an idea on the total numbers.

It had been estimated before this past week’s event that there would be around 125-thousand visitors for Bike Fest. A rough but unofficial estimate as to the numbers could be announced this week.