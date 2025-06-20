DNR Issues Weekly Public ‘Beach Status’ Report

Beaches open and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Public Beach, 678 State Route 147, Troy.

Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.

Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.

St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

NONE

Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. (Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).

Beaches water quality samples pending as of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

NONE

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.