9-Year-Old Wakes Up, Saves Family and Pets in Late-Night House Fire in California, MO

A 9-year-old boy is credited with waking his family up so they could escape a house fire late Monday night in Moniteau County.

The California Rural Fire District says several calls were received and personnel dispatched to the 500-block of East Mulberry Street and, upon arrival, found heavy flames showing from the front of the single-story home.

The fire was marked as under control in about 40 minutes despite efforts being hindered by a metal roof overlay and multiple firefighters who had to be treated for heat-related complaints…none, however, required a trip to the hospital.

Four dogs were rescued in the effort including one that was treated with oxygen and is expected to fully recover. Firefighters were on the scene for more than four-and-a-half hours and the cause of the blaze was undetermined.