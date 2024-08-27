Hangar Expansion Announced for Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport

The City of Camdenton teams up with Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport to announce the construction of a major expansion project which will feature 20 new hangars.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker says the expansion is a testament to the city’s commitment to meeting the needs of the aviation community and supporting regional development.

Phase-one construction of the first nine new hangars is expected to be completed by early-2025…most of the hangars which have already been sold. More information about the hangar construction is available by getting in touch with the city.

The date for a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced.