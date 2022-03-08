A major move is taking place in the sports world for the Lake of the Ozarks.

For the past several years, the Kansas City Royals have aired on News/Talk KRMS, but that’s all about to change.

As of this season, our sister station 98.7 The Cove will begin airing all of the Royals games.

Viper Communication’s co-owner Dennis Klautzer tells KRMS news that quote “Many times we had to miss a game here or there, due to contractual agreements or events on our talk station” and that they decided to move the Royals to the Cove so that “Our listeners can enjoy the games uninterrupted from now on.”

Baseball is still in turmoil right now, with contract agreements not being reached and the pre-season being postponed during talks.

Once everything is agreed upon and the games begin, you can catch them on 98.7 The Cove or in HD on 93.5 HD-4.