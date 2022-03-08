News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark BOA Meet Tuesday Night With A Packed Agenda

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 7, 2022

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen convenes again this week with several items appearing under new business on the published agenda.

Expected to highlight that discussion will be the Interstate-70 and U.S. 54 interchange in Kingdom City. At issue will be the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission’s decision on work to be done in that area and the process used to select the work to be done.

That work, according to a correspondence from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to the commission, focuses mainly on the immediate “local area” and does not take into account the region as a whole including traffic to, and from, the Lake of the Ozarks.

The chamber letter further charges that the highways and transportation commission ignored any input from the lake area and declined to consider any free flowing alternatives for the project.

The discussion about the chamber’s letter during the meeting is expected to drum up support for it from the city.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6pm.





