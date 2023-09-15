A Few Arrests Made By Highway Patrol Across The Lake Area Wednesday

The highway patrol reports a couple of arrests Wednesday night from around the lake area and region.

A man from Eldon was picked up around 8:45 on two misdemeanor warrants out of Miller County for traffic-related offenses.

The 35-year-old, who now also faces a pending charge for driving without insurance, was booked into the Miller County Jail and has since apparently bonded out.

Also picked up Wednesday night about 30-minutes later in Pettis County was a 38-year-old man from California, Missouri, on alleged DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

He was processed and released.