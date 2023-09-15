fbpx

Fri. Sep 15th, 2023

 

A Few Arrests Made By Highway Patrol Across The Lake Area Wednesday

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, September 14th, 2023

The highway patrol reports a couple of arrests Wednesday night from around the lake area and region.

A man from Eldon was picked up around 8:45 on two misdemeanor warrants out of Miller County for traffic-related offenses.

The 35-year-old, who now also faces a pending charge for driving without insurance, was booked into the Miller County Jail and has since apparently bonded out.

Also picked up Wednesday night about 30-minutes later in Pettis County was a 38-year-old man from California, Missouri, on alleged DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

He was processed and released.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony