OB Rummage Sale & Laurie Hillbilly Fair Highlight Events This Weekend

If you’re in the mood for some shopping and, perhaps, hitting up a food truck or two or three, then a trip to Osage Beach City Park on Saturday just may take care of your cravings.

Parks and Rec Director Eric Gregory says a change of venue for the event should make the annual city rummage sale an event not to miss.

“In the past it was held at city hall and, you know, there was just limited room in the parking lot. So we have a lot more room out here at the city park and we’re just going to try that this year. And I’m hoping that it will become a bigger and bigger event. And we just spread out and have a big giant yard sale in the future.”

The rummage sale is set to run from 8am-2pm.

If that’s not enough for you, then you can head to the Laurie Fairgrounds on the west side for the 54th Annual Hillbilly Fair which will also feature a lot of shopping and food and beverages to go along with games and music and more.

The Hillbilly Fair will run from 3pm-11pm on Friday and from 9am-11pm on Saturday with the Hillbilly Parade starting at 10:00…also on Saturday.