A recall is announced with a popular pickup truck

Ford is recalling more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks, affecting some models made between 2023 and 2025.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the truck’s axle hub bolts can break, which could result in a loss of driver power or cause the vehicle to roll away when the parking brake is not applied.

NHTSA warns drivers may hear a clicking or rattling noise if the bolts break.

Affected owners will be notified to take their trucks to a dealership for a free repair.