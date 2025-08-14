Annual Lake Area Chamber Dinner Starting To Take Shape

It may still be a couple months away but the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its business membership to mark their calendars now for the annual dinner.

“This is the evening where we recognize some members celebrating some milestone anniversaries, we celebrate what the Chamber has accomplished in the last year, and then we give you all a sneak peek into what our plans are for the next 12 months” says Chamber Director Morgan Boylan.

The dinner is set for Thursday, October 23rd, at Margaritaville.

More details about the annual dinner will be released and available soon on the chamber’s website.