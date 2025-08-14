Three Injured in Boat Collision at Lake of the Ozarks

The highway patrol says three people were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a speed boat traveling at an excessive speed struck a pontoon boat at Lake of the Ozarks.

The collision happened at the 39-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Camden County.

Two people in the MTI-48 speed boat…a 50-year-old woman from Rockland, Maine, and a 50-year-old man from Willard, Ohio…suffered moderate injuries while a 39-year-old man from Camdenton in the pontoon suffered minor injuries.

There were no life jackets being worn at the time and all three of the injured were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.