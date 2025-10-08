Accident In Miller County Results In Manhunt For One Of The Drivers

A three-vehicle accident early Tuesday night on Route-52 near the Eldon city limits in Miller County sends one person to the hospital and results in a search for one of the drivers involved.

The highway patrol says the accident happened when an eastbound vehicle driven by an unknown male subject passed another eastbound vehicle before striking a westbound vehicle and causing it to cross over the center striking the vehicle that had been passed.

A 78-year-old woman from Barnett suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to St. Mary’s while the driver of the vehicle that passed the other apparently fled on foot.

A nearby resident told KRMS News that law enforcement converged on her neighborhood looking for someone believed to have been involved in the accident. No arrests were reported.