fbpx

Wed. Oct 8th, 2025

 

Accident In Miller County Results In Manhunt For One Of The Drivers

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, October 8th, 2025

A three-vehicle accident early Tuesday night on Route-52 near the Eldon city limits in Miller County sends one person to the hospital and results in a search for one of the drivers involved.

The highway patrol says the accident happened when an eastbound vehicle driven by an unknown male subject passed another eastbound vehicle before striking a westbound vehicle and causing it to cross over the center striking the vehicle that had been passed.

A 78-year-old woman from Barnett suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to St. Mary’s while the driver of the vehicle that passed the other apparently fled on foot.

A nearby resident told KRMS News that law enforcement converged on her neighborhood looking for someone believed to have been involved in the accident. No arrests were reported.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, October 8th, 2025

Reporter KRMS Newsroom