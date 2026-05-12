Tue. May 12th, 2026

 

Lake Ozark BOA Set For Work Session & Regular Meeting Today

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gets together today for an afternoon work session to be followed by a regular board meeting.

According to the published agendas, the work session will cover 2026-2027 board priorities and any other discussion as needed.

The regular meeting will include a resolution to accept the 2025 fiscal year audit results, a payment and reimbursement agreement with Reese Development and a proclamation to recognize National Police Week.

The special session in city hall today will begin at 2:00 while the regular board meeting, also in city hall, will begin at 5:30.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony