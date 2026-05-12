Lake Ozark BOA Set For Work Session & Regular Meeting Today

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gets together today for an afternoon work session to be followed by a regular board meeting.

According to the published agendas, the work session will cover 2026-2027 board priorities and any other discussion as needed.

The regular meeting will include a resolution to accept the 2025 fiscal year audit results, a payment and reimbursement agreement with Reese Development and a proclamation to recognize National Police Week.

The special session in city hall today will begin at 2:00 while the regular board meeting, also in city hall, will begin at 5:30.