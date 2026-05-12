Mizzou Runningback Shot While Fleeing Shooting At A Mississippi Concert

Well, everyone in and around Mizzou with concern the last 24 to 36 hours with the news that Tiger running back Ahmad Hardy was involved in a shooting down in his native Mississippi late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Hardy at a concert that eventually would erupt in gunfire.

According to reports, Hardy was fleeing in a vehicle when he was struck by a bullet in the upper leg, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

There is no timetable for Hardy’s return to football activities at Mizzou, but certainly everyone in and around the program thankful that it wasn’t more serious than it already was.

Hardy not suffering life threatening injuries.

That is the best news of all.

We’ll certainly keep our eyes and ears to this story in the days to come.