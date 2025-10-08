Voters To Return To The Polls In November For Newly Approved Language For Abortion Ban

Voters across Missouri will return to the polls in November-2026 with a familiar ballot measure to be decided after a Cole County judge, on Tuesday, approved language for a proposed abortion ban.

The ballot language approved by Circuit Judge Daniel Green seeks to amend the state Constitution to guarantee women’s medical care for emergencies, ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages; to ensure parental consent for minors; to prohibit sex-change procedures for children; and to repeal language approved in 2024 to allow abortions only in cases of medical emergencies, fetal anomalies, rape and incest.

Previously proposed ballot language was shot down by the court as being insufficient and unfair to the voters.