City Of Osage Beach Moves Closer To Putting A “Dent” Into Housing Shortage

The City of Osage Beach has taken a step to put at least a dent in the housing shortage around the lake area.

The board of aldermen last Thursday approved two rezoning ordinances that are clearing the way for developers to come in and bring more housing to the city.

“We all know that we’ve got housing issues. So there was a around 50 unit apartment complex rezoned that will be back behind Dierbergs. It’s what near what used to be called Lamaca Oaks. It’s just basically extension of that when it’s been back there quite a while.”

Mayor Richard Ross also says with the rezoning of that property will also come a new road into and out of the development.

The second rezoning request also approved by the board of aldermen will mean another 45-50 housing units down highway-42 past the School of the Osage campus.