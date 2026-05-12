Tue. May 12th, 2026

 

Highway Patrol Reports One Accident & Three Arrests Over The Weekend

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

The highway patrol reports one traffic accident and three arrests from over the weekend in the lake area.

The accident Sunday afternoon involved a UTV overturning in a field in Miller County resulting in serious injuries to the Lake Ozark man who was riding it.

As for the arrests, all three happened in Morgan County. A 20-year-old man from St. Robert was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Miller County. A 42-year-old woman from California, Missouri, was arrested for DWI. And a 29-year-old man from Stover was arrested also for Dwi.

Two other arrests involving lake area residents were reported in Cole County…an 18-year-old man from Tuscumbia for DWI and a 43-year-old Camdenton man for failure to appear on a traffic charge in Camden County.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony