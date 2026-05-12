Highway Patrol Reports One Accident & Three Arrests Over The Weekend

The highway patrol reports one traffic accident and three arrests from over the weekend in the lake area.

The accident Sunday afternoon involved a UTV overturning in a field in Miller County resulting in serious injuries to the Lake Ozark man who was riding it.

As for the arrests, all three happened in Morgan County. A 20-year-old man from St. Robert was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Miller County. A 42-year-old woman from California, Missouri, was arrested for DWI. And a 29-year-old man from Stover was arrested also for Dwi.

Two other arrests involving lake area residents were reported in Cole County…an 18-year-old man from Tuscumbia for DWI and a 43-year-old Camdenton man for failure to appear on a traffic charge in Camden County.