A one-car accident on Highway-17 at Airport Road in Miller County sends a Stafford woman to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday morning when the car driven by 54-year-old Deborah Bechtel ran off the roadway, crossed back over, and became airborne before striking an embankment and eventually rolling onto the driver’s side.

Bechtel was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Capitol Region Hospital.