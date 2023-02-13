Seven Person MO Panel Working On Foreign Land Ownership Issues

A new State law has created a seven person Missouri Senate panel, which is launching a distinctive goal.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says he has formed the Missouri Senate Select Committee on the Protection of Missouri Assets from Foreign Entities…

“We have been talking about the foreign ownership issue for a while…and we really do want to come to a resolution that really clamps down on China and other adversarial countries.”

The law in question was passed in 2013, and allows foreign entities to own as much as 1 percent of Missouri farmland.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says the issue of foreign land ownership in our state has been on lawmakers’ minds for several years…

“I’ll also vouch for Senator Rowden that the foreign land ownership thing definitely had been around long before.”

Several bills have been introduced, this session, to undo the 2013 law.

The new panel’s first hearing has not yet been set.