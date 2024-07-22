Camden Commission Approves Juvenile Justice Center Generator Repairs

The Camden County Commission gives an OK to a bid award for the rebuilding of the backup generator for the Juvenile Justice Center.

Two bids were received for the work which includes the removal old components and the installation of new components, taking care of any necessary changes to the current concrete pad and all connections to the new unit.

The commission went ahead with approving the Camdenton-based Sons of Thunder company for the $34,000 project which will also include a once a year service contract.

The funds are being paid out of a state grant.