Accident On Wednesday Sends Two To The ER

UDPATE:

Official information has now been released about a two-vehicle accident in the 4100-block of old north highway-5 in Camden County that sent two people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 10:40 Wednesday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Magelky, of Camdenton, failed to yield to a flagger in a work zone before striking head-on the vehicle driven by 68-year-old John Otto, of St. Elizabeth.

Otto was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries while Magelky was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

Otto was taken to Lake Regional. Magelky was flown to University Hospital.

Previous Story:

A traffic accident, Wednesday, in Camden County sends two people to the emergency rooms.

No official information has been released yet but it is known that it happened in the 4100-block of old north Highway-5.

Both drivers involved were injured with one, reportedly, in critical condition who was flown to University Hospital.

The other driver suffered apparent moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

KRMS News will pass along further details when released by the highway patrol.