Thursday Sports Report Talks Chiefs Parade Shooting – STL Battle Hawks & STL Blues

Gunshots would ring out at the end of yesterday’s Kansas City chief victory parade through the streets of downtown KC ultimately ending at their Union stations where all of these victory parades find their conclusion but this time 22 individuals would be shot, nine of them children, ultimately one individual would pass away and it’s such a sad conclusion to what was another incredible story for the Chiefs and all of their fans will continue to monitor this story throughout the day if any new developments arise.



The St. Louis Battle Hawks will be the next professional football team in the state to take the field this will be in the new UFL it looks like today the Battle Hawks could be bringing back former quarterback AJ McCarron he was cut by the Bengals earlier this week and the Battle Hawks at the moment have just one quarterback on their roster and finally tonight the St.



Louis Blues begin a four -game home stand it starts with the Edmonton Oilers Jake Nabors has been on fire leads the team in goals with 18 he’s got three over his last three games