Roadwork on Third Street in Camdenton will mean a temporary detour for some motorists.

City hall has announced that private contractors are doing the work which was supposed to have begun on Thursday stretching from Highway-54 to Fifth Street. City hall also says, during the work, that affected motorists should use Fifth Street as an alternative route.

The work was scheduled to be done by around 12-noon on Friday, however due to the weather that may have been delayed.