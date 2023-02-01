Accident Sends 2 Bland Residents To ER

A one-vehicle accident Monday morning along highway-5 north of Dry Hollow Road sends two people from Bland to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report says it happened when the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Joshua Johnson started to skid before traveling off the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

Johnson and his passenger, 36-year-old Emily Compton, both suffered moderate injuries when they were ejected from the 4-runner.

Neither one had been wearing a seat belt at the time and they were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.