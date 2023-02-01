Ballparks Nation Names New Hospitality Manager

Ballparks National has a new hospitality manager.

Ballparks National is pleased to announce the hiring of Brendan Fisher as our new Hospitality Manager.

Brendan will oversee our food and beverage operation and will work with our local lodging partners to provide a first class experience for our guests and teams.

Brendan comes to our team after spending the last several years working in various roles of hospitality at Margaritaville Lake of the Ozarks.

“We are very excited to welcome Brendan to the BPN family,” said Jeff Vernetti, General Manager. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience from a world class resort and will take our food and beverage offerings to the next level. We have some new innovations that we are going to roll out this season and he is going to do a great job of bringing those innovations to our guests.”

Please help us welcome Brendan to our staff!

He can be reached directly at Brendan@ballparksnational.com