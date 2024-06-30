fbpx

Sun. Jun 30th, 2024

 

Osage Beach Sets July Date For Upcoming Surplus Auction

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Sunday, June 30th, 2024

The City of Osage Beach has announced a date for a surplus auction.

Pre-bidding is already underway and the actual auction date is set for Tuesday, July 16th, at 10:00am.

Among the items up for grabs include two 2013 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors with various issues, Motorola radios, truck beds, control panels, an ozone processing system and a Whirlpool dryer.

You can see the complete list of auction items and more information about them by checking out the city’s website.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Sunday, June 30th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony