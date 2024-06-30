Osage Beach Sets July Date For Upcoming Surplus Auction

The City of Osage Beach has announced a date for a surplus auction.

Pre-bidding is already underway and the actual auction date is set for Tuesday, July 16th, at 10:00am.

Among the items up for grabs include two 2013 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors with various issues, Motorola radios, truck beds, control panels, an ozone processing system and a Whirlpool dryer.

You can see the complete list of auction items and more information about them by checking out the city’s website.