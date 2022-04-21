News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime Local News

Accused Shooter in 2021 Memorial Day Weekend Murder Will Stand Trial

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 20, 2022

The Jefferson City man accused of first-degree murder in connection to a 2021  Memorial Day shooting, in Camden County, will stand trial after being bound over to the circuit court during his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. 29-year-old Chad Tariq Brewer is charged with the murder of Vonza Watson during an altercation which occurred at Shady Gators. Brewer is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty on the murder charge, Brewer could face a sentence of life in prison without parole ranging up to the death penalty. Brewer is set to be arraigned in circuit court on May 18th. He has been held since the shooting without bond in the Camden County Jail.

