Missing Person Cases Remain Numerous Across The Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 20, 2022 , ,

It’s a topic many people don’t really think too much about unless it directly affects their own families…missing persons.

And here in the lake area, it’s a nightmare being lived by, at least, 16 families.

According to the highway patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are three open cases in each Camden, Morgan, and Benton counties with seven open cases in Miller County.

The oldest cases, two of them, date back to 1984…both in Miller County.

In one Morgan County case, an arrest was made in connection to the missing person, Michelle Yarnell.

The highway patrol urges anyone who may have information about a missing person case to call local authorities.

