ACLU of Missouri Releases Statement on Permanent Injunction Issued Against State Abortion Restrictions

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri has released a statement after a Jackson County Circuit Judge issued a permanent injunction striking down several state abortion restrictions.

Starting next week, according to the ACLU, the ruling means that abortion patients will be able to receive medication abortions in Missouri for the first time since 2018.

While those seeking an abortion can immediately make an appointment online with Planned Parenthood, appointments will be available by calling on Monday.

With the court’s ruling, Missouri is the first state in the nation to reverse a total abortion ban and restore access for both procedural and medication abortion.