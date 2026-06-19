Pursuit Ends with Serious Injuries to Teen Driver after “Vehicle Intervention” Is Used

A vehicle pursuit in Morgan County comes to an end with a Montreal, Missouri, teenager seriously hurt in an accident after vehicle intervention was used to end the pursuit.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 11:00 Thursday night along Highway-5 near Smooth Hill Drive when the patrol car driven by a 40-year-old from Jefferson City conducted the vehicle intervention on the pick-up driven by the 16-year-old.

The pick-up started to skid and rotate counterclockwise before leaving the roadway and overturning.

The teen was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously hurt when he was ejected from the pick-up.

He was flown to University Hospital.