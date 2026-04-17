Active And Retired Federal Employees To Have Spring Conference At Margaritaville

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will converge on Lake of the Ozarks next week for its Spring Conference.

The two-day conference being held at Margaritaville will feature educational sessions, networking and fundraising.

Tricia Barrett will kick-off the conference on Wednesday with the President’s Reception while the State of the Federation will be delivered on Thursday.

A silent auction will also be held during the conference with proceeds to benefit Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

More information about the conference can be found on the association’s website.