Fri. Apr 17th, 2026

 

Active And Retired Federal Employees To Have Spring Conference At Margaritaville

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, April 17th, 2026

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will converge on Lake of the Ozarks next week for its Spring Conference.

The two-day conference being held at Margaritaville will feature educational sessions, networking and fundraising.

Tricia Barrett will kick-off the conference on Wednesday with the President’s Reception while the State of the Federation will be delivered on Thursday.

A silent auction will also be held during the conference with proceeds to benefit Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

More information about the conference can be found on the association’s website.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, April 17th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony