AG’s Office Calls Court Decision A “Decisive Victory” For Missouri School Choice

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has announced what it calls a decisive school choice victory in Cole County Circuit Court after the court rejected all constitutional challenges to the MOScholars program.

Catherine Hanaway says “the Court’s ruling is a clear win for Missouri families and for educational opportunity,” giving parents the right to decide what education best fits their children.

The court challenge by the Missouri National Education Association had sought to block the distribution of $51 million in scholarship funds with the judge ruling that the challenged lacked standing.

In May 2025, the Missouri General Assembly appropriated $50 million to the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program which, this year alone, serves more than 6,000 students statewide.

The AG’s office also says it will continue to oppose any effort that puts bureaucratic barriers between children and the resources they need to succeed.