Ozarks Amphitheater Gearing Up For Another Huge Season Of Events At The Lake

Anticipation is building for what should be another exciting season at the Ozarks Amphitheater at Lake of the Ozarks.

Mary Kay von Brendel, Director of Operations, says there’s a little bit of everything for the young and not so young on this year’s calendar.

“We have a couple returning that have been at the Amphitheatre before and we got some new ones coming, get some new stuff up our sleeves. So it’s gonna be a very great decent, I should say.”

First up will be ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam on May 8th followed by Bush and Mammoth on May 9th.

There are also several comedians set to appear as well.

More info, of course, can be found on the amphitheater’s website.