Ad Valorem Tax Rate Increase Expected To Be Voted On At Tuesday’s Lake Ozark BOA Meeting

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider setting the city’s ad valorem property tax rate at its next regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed rate, according to the published agenda, is 23-point-zero-seven cents per one-hundred dollars of assessed valuation of all real estate property which is not exempt.

Revenue from the tax, if approved by the board of aldermen, is to be earmarked to the daily operations of the city’s government.

A possible closed session to talk about real estate also appears on the agenda.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall on Tuesday, begins at 6:00.