Additional $16 Million Added To $17 Million Award For Rural Physicians Program At Mizzou

A new federal award of $16-million from the Health Resources and Services Administration is on its way to the University of Missouri School of Medicine to address a shortage of physicians in rural Missouri.

The funding will support the university’s Rural Scholars Program, which was created in 1995, and includes the Bryant Scholars Pre-Admissions Program designed for third-year medical students to complete clinical clerkships.

The Rural Scholars Program is part of the Office of Health Outreach, Policy and Education.

The $16-million award in this round of funding is on top of a $17-million award previously received by the University and will run through 2027.