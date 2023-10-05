Former Benton Jailer Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Sex Crimes Against Children

A former jail administrator for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is sentenced to spend the next 20 years in prison for child-related sex crimes.

Nicholas Murphy had been charged with a total of 14 combined counts of statutory sodomy, statutory rape and incest before being sentenced on one count each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy along with two counts of incest. Murphy was working at the Benton County Jail when the victim came forward with the allegations.

Sheriff Eric Knox, in a social media post, says the case against Murphy hits close to home because the tragedy was happening while Murphy…who Knox referred to as a predator…was working right alongside him and the other personnel at the Benton County Jail.

The charges apparently dated back to early 2009.