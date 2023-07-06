Agenda Released For Camdenton R3 Board Of Education Meeting

The agenda has been released for next week’s Camdenton R3 Board of Education meeting with several discussion items and an executive session included.

Among the topics appearing under new business is a volunteer and community relations report and a transfer of a little more than $1.5-million from one fund to another.

The board will also consider MSBA policy updates and adjourn into the closed session to talk about personnel matters.

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education meeting, next Monday, begins at 5:30 in the Administration Building’s board room.