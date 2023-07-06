Honda Issues Recall Reguarding Issues With Several Breaking Systems

If you drive a Honda, you’ll want to see this.

The company is recalling some of its best-known vehicles because of a possible issue with their brakes

The problem occurred in manufacturing of the Honda Pilots, Ridgelines, Civics and Passports..as well as the Acura MDX. All 2020 models or newer.

The brake master cylinder may not have been attached properly.

While nobody’s been hurt, this could lead to several issues, including brake failure

Honda says so far there’s been one case of brake failure and two warranty claims.