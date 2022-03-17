There’s a major recall underway for more than 3 million bottles of the Airborne Gummies, after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should return the product or throw it away.

You can contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

More details can be found here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Reckitt-Recalls-More-than-Three-Million-Bottles-of-Airborne-Gummies-Due-to-Injury-Hazard