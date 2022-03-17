Some changes are coming to the Laclede County R-1 School district for the new school year.

Officials say the High School will be moving from seven to eight periods of classes, which results in shortening class periods by about six minutes.

The Superintendent Luke Boyer says the changes will help with teacher shortages and steady enrollment, which have been a struggle since the pandemic.

Boyer also says the district will reduce the high school science and social studies staff down to two teachers next year, which would not be possible under a seven-period school day.

The district is still hiring more teachers and they’re encouraging anyone who wants to join them to contact them immediately.