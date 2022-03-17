News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News School News

Laclede Schools Look At Adding Additional Periods To High School

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 17, 2022 , ,

Some changes are coming to the Laclede County R-1 School district for the new school year.

Officials say the High School will be moving from seven to eight periods of classes, which results in shortening class periods by about six minutes.

The Superintendent Luke Boyer says the changes will help with teacher shortages and steady enrollment, which have been a struggle since the pandemic.

Boyer also says the district will reduce the high school science and social studies staff down to two teachers next year, which would not be possible under a seven-period school day.

The district is still hiring more teachers and they’re encouraging anyone who wants to join them to contact them immediately.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Health Local News State News

Airborne Gummies Under Massive Recall Nationwide

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

2nd Attempt At Guinness World Record For Boat Parade Approved

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Accepting Culvert Bids

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Health Local News State News

Airborne Gummies Under Massive Recall Nationwide

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News School News

Laclede Schools Look At Adding Additional Periods To High School

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

2nd Attempt At Guinness World Record For Boat Parade Approved

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Accepting Culvert Bids

Mar 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com